Rapper Hev Abi caught with gun, illegal drugs in QC raid

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested Filipino rapper Hev Abi in a raid in Quezon City relating to illegal possession of firearms.

The rapper was among the seven individuals collared after CIDG operatives found a 9mm pistol and suspected illegal drugs that include liquid marijuana and cocaine in Barangay Laging Handa on Tuesday, April 14.

The operation supposedly stemmed from a report of the presence of an unlicensed gun inside the house.

It was not immediately clear if the house is owned by the rapper, but police said it was stated in the search warrant issued by a local court.

Police Col. John John K. Guiagui, director of the CIDG-National Capital Region, said his men also seized a magazine with live bullets and 11 cartridges containing suspected liquid marijuana.

Also confiscated were four sealed transparent plastic containing powder suspected to be cocaine and paraphernalia containing suspected marijuana.

All the arrested suspects, including one female, are facing violation of Republic Act No. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and drug charges. (Aaron Recuenco)