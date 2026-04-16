‘RENT-TANGAY’: Man steals cellphones for rent in Antipolo

Dozens of cellphones for rent were stolen by a man from a sari-sari store in Barangay Inarawan, Antipolo City on Tuesday, April 14, the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) reported.

Police said the store owner reported the incident after discovering that the plastic bag containing the rented phones was missing.

Based on CCTV footage, the suspect was seen carrying away the bag of stolen items after entering the victim’s house through the second floor.

Authorities conducted a follow-up operation to arrest the suspect, who was immediately turned over to police by his mother upon their arrival at their residence.

While the suspect was arrested, the stolen items worth ₱64,700 were not recovered, as some had reportedly already been sold.

He is now in police custody and may face a robbery charge.