HeadlinesNews

‘RENT-TANGAY’: Man steals cellphones for rent in Antipolo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, a customer sets up his new iPhone 7 Plus, right, as he switches from the iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue during the release of the Apple iPhone 7 and the latest Apple Watches, in Chicago. Apple is intensifying its legal battle with Qualcomm over the technology in iPhones and iPads as Apple seeks to void some of the chip maker’s patent claims and licensing agreements. Qualcomm has disputed Apple’s claims that Qualcomm is overcharging for patent-related license fees on iPhone and iPad sales. Apple says that a recent Supreme Court ruling strengthens its argument that Qualcomm cannot continue to demand royalties for patents after selling its cellular chips. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Dozens of cellphones for rent were stolen by a man from a sari-sari store in Barangay Inarawan, Antipolo City on Tuesday, April 14, the Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) reported.

Police said the store owner reported the incident after discovering that the plastic bag containing the rented phones was missing.

Based on CCTV footage, the suspect was seen carrying away the bag of stolen items after entering the victim’s house through the second floor.

Authorities conducted a follow-up operation to arrest the suspect, who was immediately turned over to police by his mother upon their arrival at their residence.

While the suspect was arrested, the stolen items worth ₱64,700 were not recovered, as some had reportedly already been sold.

He is now in police custody and may face a robbery charge.

Negros Oriental quarantined starting April 3
NoKor condemns new UN sanctions
Donita Rose working on body, wants to be on FHM cover again
Toni at Sam, nag-MU
‘Paolo’ out but ITCZ affecting PH
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Fuel subsidies, fare discounts for PUVs to roll out soon – Recto

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fuel subsidies, fare discounts for PUVs to roll out soon – Recto
Headlines News
Atong Ang spotted in Calabarzon – Remulla 
Headlines News
SPILLING THE TEA: Bb. Pilipinas Queens on crushes and top contenders
Entertainment
No evidence emerges against Revilla in bail hearings
Headlines News