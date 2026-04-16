Creamline turns back Farm Fresh, returns to PVL finals

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Creamline showcased championship poise as it turned back a determined Farm Fresh side, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19, for a return trip to the finals in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Thursday, April 16.

The Cool Smashers recovered from a second-set hiccup and turned to Pangs Panaga in the crunch to punch their 15th finals appearance in league history.

Panaga delivered 13 points and anchored the team’s defense with six blocks, several of which coming in the closing stretch as they broke away from a slim 19-17 edge and seized control for good.

The veteran middle blocker credited her team’s relentless work in overcoming the gritty Foxies, who were pushing hard for a breakthrough crown.

“Ang hirap ng season na to. Pinaghirapan namin every training so lahat ng hard work, lumabas talaga sa game,” said Panaga.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses echoed the sentiment, saying the team embraced the grind of navigating through do-or-die battles including this match.

“Hindi lahat ng team nakaka-experience ng do-or-die matches. In-embrace lang namin yung pressure towards our goal na mag-champion,” he said.

Tots Carlos starred for the Cool Smashers and poured all her 15 points on attacks, while Jema Galanza fired 11 kills to finish with 13 points.

Bernadeth Pons also stepped up with 12 points on top of 17 digs, even as Jia De Guzman delivered 26 of the team’s 35 excellent sets.

Creamline’s relentless grind snuffed out the fire of Trisha Tubu, who still erupted for 21 points for Farm Fresh, including clutch hits in the fourth set.

But back-to-back attack errors from the hard-hitting spiker ultimately spelled doom for the Foxies.