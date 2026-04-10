Ex-cop, 4 others fall in ₱91-M Parañaque drug sting

A former policeman and four alleged high-value drug suspects were arrested in a major anti-drug operation that led to the seizure of more than ₱91 million worth of suspected shabu and high-powered firearms in Parañaque City on Friday, April 10.

Operatives of the Southern Police District (SPD) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) identified the suspects as alias “Bossing,” 35; James, 49, a former member of the Philippine National Police (PNP); Jezreel, 29; Hazel, 25; and alias “Ricardo,” 48.

All five were tagged as newly identified high-value individuals (HVIs) and were apprehended during a buy-bust operation in Sun Valley, Parañaque, following days of surveillance and intelligence monitoring.

Authorities said the operation was carried out in coordination with other police units to dismantle a suspected drug syndicate operating in southern Metro Manila.

Confiscated during the sting were approximately 13.389 kilograms of suspected shabu and five containers of liquid crystalline substance, with a combined estimated standard drug price of ₱91,045,200.

Police also recovered two .45-caliber pistols, a Bushmaster rifle, communication devices, and ₱319,950 in cash.

Authorities noted that the presence of high-powered firearms indicates the group’s capacity to protect their illegal activities, raising concerns over potential violence linked to drug trafficking.

“This operation sends a clear message that no drug syndicate is beyond our reach. The Southern Police District will relentlessly pursue those involved in the illegal drug trade and ensure they are brought to justice,” said acting SPD director Col. Glenn Oliver Cinco.

The suspects are currently detained at the SPD custodial facility while facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Follow-up operations are underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the source of the illegal drugs. (Jean Fernando)