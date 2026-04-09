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Win some, lose some: Eala still moves up in WTA live rankings despite Linz exit

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alex Eala goes for a shot. (AE Instagram)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala still moved up a notch in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) live rankings despite losing to fourth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Wednesday, April 8 (Philippine time).

The Filipina standout climbed to No. 45 after earning 60 ranking points in the WTA 500 event, although her position could still shift as the tournament runs through the end of the week.

The next official rankings will be released on Monday, April 13.

Eala came out strong in both sets against Ostapenko, but the 2017 French Open champion’s power game proved too hot to handle. She overturned the Filipina’s early momentum after one hour and 43 minutes of play.

She squandered a 4-2 lead in the opening set and a commanding 5-1 advantage in the second, allowing Ostapenko to rally and avenge her two losses to Eala last year.

Prior to the setback, Eala opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over hometown bet Julia Grabher.

Aside from ranking points, the 20-year-old Eala also took home 15,690 euros (around P1.09 million) consolation prize.

Eala now shifts her focus to the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany next week, where she luckily secured a spot in the main draw following the withdrawal of Zheng Qinwen due to injury.

She was supposed to go through the qualifying rounds for a spot into the main draw.

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