La Salle still needs more fine-tuning if it is to realize its dream

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It’s main target now is to advance outright to the finals of the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

But no matter what happens in their remaining three matches, the Lady Spikers are already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four owing to their current record of 11-0.

Despite their immaculate record, their tense-filled 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10 win over Far Eastern University on Wednesday has reminded them of so many things, foremost of which, is that their game still needs some polishing going into the crucial stage of the tournament – the Final Four.

“‘Tong match na ‘to sobrang grateful namin kasi naipanalo namin, pero I think kailangan namin tignan kung anong nangyari sa game na ‘to,” said star hitter Angel Canino, who produced a triple-double effort off 24 points, 13 excellent digs, and 10 excellent receptions.

“‘Di lang result kasi marami kaming mga lapses na pwede naman maiwasan. More on balik kami doon sa basic, tyaka sa kung anong kailangan naming i-focus, lalong may game kami this Saturday, kailangan talaga naming linisin kung ano mang kalat nagawa namin sa court,” added Canino.

She blamed the team’s near collapse to errors. Plenty.

Like the Lady Tamaraws, the Lady Spikers committed 29 errors.

Canino added they need to stretch their patience longer and maintain their composure to avoid committing the same mistakes.

“Kailangan ‘di kami maging complacent sa lahat ng nangyayari sa laro namin, kailangan naming tiyagain lahat lahat ng pwedeng mangyari in game at sa team,” Canino continued.

“Kasi ‘yon nga, nakuha namin ‘yong first two sets, isang set nalang medyo nawala ‘yong tiyaga, ‘yon siguro ang biggest lesson sa laro na ‘to,” she added.

On his part, La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo advised their players to play pressure-free.

“‘Yon lagi naming sinasabi namin sa kanila… kahit wala tayong talo, wag nating i-pressure ‘yong sarili natin. Wag tayong mag-dwell do’n na kailangan nating ma-sweep,” said Noel Orcullo.