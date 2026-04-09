BoxingSports

Jerwin Ancajas makes featherweight debut in Mexico

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas is making his debut in the featherweight division when he takes on Rafael Rosas Ramirez on the opponent’s home turf in Tijuana, Mexico on April 17.

Moving up from the super bantamweight class, Ancajas gets the chance to get his feet wet in the slightly heavier division as he aims for a chance at a world title.

“I feel fresh and ready to start this new chapter of my career on fire. My condition is tremendously greater than it was. My punches, stamina, and speed movements are so awesome,” the 34-year-old Panabo, Davao del Norte boxer said.

Ancajas, who sports a 37-4-2 record with 24 knockouts, last fought in August last year where he defeated Uruguayan Ruben Casero in his US comeback fight.

How well Ancajas will perform will be a huge factor whether he’ll get the long awaited title shot. But the former IBF super flyweight world champion intends to focus on the task at hand first.

“I do not like to look forward to my next fight. My focus is to win my fight in Tijuana,” he stressed.

Ramirez, however, seemed to offer not much of a challenge for Ancajas considering his 20-10 record — nine of the defeats coming during his last 10 fights.

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