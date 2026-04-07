NU stars Buddin, Lamina earn CPC Players of the Week nod

All bark? Not these Bulldogs

With the UAAP Season 88 volleyball tournaments reaching its crescendo, a pair of National University veterans are standing guard to protect their titles.

Michaelo Buddin and Camilla Lamina bared their fangs and showed tenacity as they led their respective teams to crucial wins from March 25 to April 5, earning Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Players of the Week honors presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Veteran setter Lamina orchestrated the offense beautifully for the Lady Bulldogs in two games, as the three-peat seeking NU squad rose to solo second with an 8-3 win-loss record.

In a straight-sets win over Ateneo de Manila University, Lamina dished out 12 excellent sets to go with three points. She scored the same number of points in a sweep of Adamson University, while elevating her playmaking with 20 sets and a dig in her first full game of the season.

Lamina, who shares playing time with young playmaker Abe Pono, said she remains ready for whatever role she is asked to play.

“Ako naman kasi, always ready naman ako kahit anong mangyari. And of course, yung mindset ko talaga is to stay focused,” the fifth-year setter told reporters after their win against the Lady Falcons.

“Kung anuman ang ibigay sa akin na role, gagawin ko talaga para sa team,” she added.

Against Adamson, she enjoyed her longest time on the floor.

“Very happy ako kasi nag-start naman sa training, pinagtrabahuan talaga ng spikers [ang connection] since nung last game, medyo kulang pa. So going towards the next game, sana matrabaho pa namin nang maayos.”

Lamina bested teammates Sam Cantada and Arah Panique, as well as De La Salle University’s Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, and Eshana Nunag, and University of Santo Tomas’ Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado for the weekly citation supported by Discovery Suites and Buffalo Wings N’ Things.

For his part, Buddin powered the NU men’s team to a straight-sets win over the Blue Eagles with 19 points, four digs, and five receptions, before carrying the offense in a five-set victory over the gritty Soaring Falcons with 26 points, 14 receptions, and two digs.

His performance propelled the Bulldogs to the Final Four, as they improved to a 9-2 win-loss record with three games remaining. The university’s six-peat bid thus remains alive.

Buddin, after their grind-it-out win over Adamson that sealed their Final Four berth, said NU’s system is bearing fruit through the team’s sustained excellence.

“Since high school pa lang, na-witness ko na paano tinatrabaho. Lahat, detailed talaga. Lahat talaga, since day one talaga, ang sistema is nagbubunga talaga,” he said.

“Lahat ng coaches, players, talagang makikita mo na tinatrabaho lahat para magtuloy-tuloy kung ano ang pinapangarap ng bawat isa sa amin at kung ano ang goal ng bawat isa sa amin,” he added.

Buddin edged out teammate Leo Ordiales, as well as UST’s Josh Ybañez, and the Far Eastern University trio of Dryx Saavedra, Amet Bituin, and Mikko Espartero.