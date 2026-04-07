Manila raises subsidy of ‘Libreng Sakay’ drivers to P4K – Mayor Isko

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced the increase of the daily assistance for public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers under the city’s free ride initiative to P4,000 on Tuesday, April 7,

Domagoso explained the latest increase follows an P18 jump in diesel prices this week, a development that prompted the city government to immediately adjust the subsidy under the Libreng Pamasahe Program.

The P500 increase aims to help drivers and operators cope with rising fuel expenses that continue to erode their daily earnings.

The subsidy hike marks a steady increase in support from the city government — from P3,000 at the program’s earlier stage, to P3,500, and now to P4,000 — reflecting what officials described as a “responsive” approach to the unstable cost of petroleum.

But beyond aiding transport workers, the program’s impact is being felt most by commuters.

As of 9 p.m. on April 6, a total of 194,325 passengers have already benefited from the Libreng Pamasahe program since it resumed operations following the Holy Week pause.

Of that number, around 4,000 commuters were served in the morning of April 7 alone, underscoring the sustained demand for accessible and affordable transportation in the capital.

Currently, 1,052 jeepneys are actively deployed across key routes in Manila, ferrying passengers free of charge as part of the city’s continuing mobility support program.

City officials said the initiative is designed to strike a balance: easing the burden on drivers grappling with rising fuel costs, while also extending relief to ordinary Manileños who face daily commuting expenses.

As global oil prices remain unpredictable, the Manila LGU’s expanded subsidy and sustained free ride operations highlight a broader effort to keep the city moving, ensuring that both livelihood and mobility are protected amid mounting economic pressures. (Diann Calucin)