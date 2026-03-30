Soldier killed, female rebel captured in Mindoro clash

A pursuit operation against the New People’s Army (NPA) on its 57th founding anniversary on Sunday, March 29, resulted in the death of a young Philippine Army officer and the capture of a female rebel fighter who was allegedly abandoned by her comrades in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

The encounter occurred at Sitio Salafay in Barangay Monteclaro as troops from the 68th Infantry “Kaagapay” Battalion tracked approximately 15 armed rebels, said Col. Michael Aquino, spokesperson of the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID).

The firefight lasted 20 minutes before the rebels retreated, but an Army trooper, identified as Captain Dean Buen Oyando, was killed in action while leading his men during the pursuit.

Two other soldiers were wounded in the engagement, including one who had to be evacuated to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center in Quezon City for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, the captured female NPA combatant was found armed with an M16 rifle. Soldiers also recovered a hand grenade and components for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the encounter site.

“1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando embodied the courage and dedication of the Filipino soldier. His ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace strengthens our resolve to continue the mission he bravely carried out—to protect our communities and secure lasting peace in our area of responsibility,” Aquino said.

The Sunday clash, which coincided with the anniversary of the NPA, founded on March 29, 1969, was not an isolated incident in the area, as the same military unit engaged the same rebel group in Barangay Monteclaro on March 24.

That previous encounter led to the recovery of a firearm and the discovery of bloodstains, which indicated casualties among the fleeing rebels. (Martin Sadondong)