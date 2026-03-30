Junior Lady Altas reclaim NCAA crown, dethrone Baby Chiefs

BY MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Perpetual Help returned to the Promised Land after dispatching Arellano University, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22, to complete a two-game sweep in the NCAA Season 101 Volleyball Fiesta Girls Finals on Monday, March 30, at Arellano Gym in Pasay City.

Boosted by their sweep win in the finals opener, the Junior Lady Altas flexed their might anew with Elizha Sildo leading the attack, demolishing their opposition in the first set and spoiled the Baby Chiefs, who leaned on Catherin Chu’s scoring explosion, in the next two frames.

The victory led to Perpetual’s second title – in span of three years – in the said division as well as a redemption completed for the school after it bowed to Arellano in last year’s finals.

They also became the winningest squad with two diadems since the division inauguration in Season 98 where Emilio Aguinaldo College reigned supreme.

“I saw in them the heart and eagerness to get the championship in Game 2, during our last practice, they talked,” said coach Sandy Rieta. “They said they would give their best for their team captain and senior Jasmine Monte who is graduating this school year” which is true.”

“Nakita ko naman sa kanila ‘yong puso at eagerness na makuha ang championship sa Game 2, during our last practice yesterday, sil, sila nag-usap. Ibibigay daw nila ang best nila para kay team captain at senior nila na si Jasmin Monte na graduating na this school year, which is natupad naman,” he added.

Sildo led the team with game-high 16 points off 15 attacks and one block, while Isabel Baser and Sherrie Acosta contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.