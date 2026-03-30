Celtics topple Hornets to secure playoff berth

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Payton Pritchard added 28 points and the Boston Celtics defeated the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets, 114-99, on Sunday night, March 29, for their third straight victory.

Neemias Queta added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who played their second consecutive game without Jaylen Brown (Achilles tendinitis).

LaMelo Ball had 19 points and Miles Bridges 14 for the Hornets, who entered the game leading the NBA in made 3-pointers (1,210) and third in 3-point percentage (38.2), but were just 12 of 43 from beyond the arc against the Eastern Conference’s second-place team.

Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel finished a combined 7 of 27 on 3-point shots.

Pritchard, who continued to be a terrific replacement for Brown, was able to get to the basket at will, finishing 10 of 18 from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line. Pritchard entered the game averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the previous eight games Brown missed this season.

Tatum was strong all night, shooting 12 of 23 from the field — including 5 of 10 from 3-point range — while adding eight assists.

The Celtics raced to a 19-point lead, holding the Hornets to 5-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half.

Charlotte had cut the lead to nine early in the fourth quarter before Tatum launched a 3 over Bridges from the top of the key and then stared into the crowd and pointed as the lead got back to 16.

After a Pritchard layup pushed the lead to 17 with 3:52 left, Hornets coach Charles Lee had seen enough and emptied the bench.

Charlotte ended its seven-game homestand with two straight losses after winning the first five to secure at least a spot in the play-in game.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New York Knicks, 111-100.

Gilgeous-Alexander was 5 of 15 from the floor in the first three quarters, but drained all three of his shots in the fourth. He made 13 of 16 free throws overall to help him extend his NBA record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to 135.

Jalen Williams scored 22 points for the Thunder, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor and making all seven of his free throws. An All-Star last year, he appears to be rounding into form. He missed the first 19 games of the season with a wrist injury, then later missed 26 with a strained right hamstring.

Chet Holmgren added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who won for the 14th time in 15 games. Oklahoma City (59-16) leads San Antonio (56-18) by 2 1/2 games in the race for the league’s best record with eight remaining.

The Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, 2 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics for second with eight games to play. But the Thunder outscored them 31-13 from the free-throw line.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points for the Knicks on 13-for-22 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their second straight after a seven-game winning streak.

Josh Hart’s deep 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer cut Oklahoma City’s lead to 53-52.

A steal and layup by Williams gave the Thunder a 59-54 lead in the third quarter and excited the crowd. Oklahoma City took an 84-78 lead into the fourth. New York cut its deficit to a point in the final period, but never took the lead.