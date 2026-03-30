Cavitex–C5 segment opens, toll-free for April

The newly opened Cavitex–C5 Link Segment 3B will be toll-free for the entire month of April, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced, citing its importance for motorists especially during the Holy Week travel period.

“Nais kong i-announce na ito, toll-free ito buong Abril… mula ngayon hanggang end of April, toll-free muna dito,” the President said during the opening ceremony in Parañaque City on Monday, March 30.

The two-kilometer connector road, linking Cavitex to C5, is expected to serve around 36,000 vehicles daily and ease traffic congestion by diverting motorists from smaller roads in nearby areas.

Most notably, travel time along the route will be slashed from one to one-and-a-half hours down to just 15 minutes.

“‘Yung biyahe na dati ay isang oras, isang oras at kalahati, magiging 15 minutes na lang,” Marcos emphasized, highlighting the project’s impact on fuel consumption and expenses.

He noted that shorter trips mean significant savings on fuel, a timely benefit as the country continues to grapple with rising oil prices due to tensions in the Middle East.

The opening forms part of the government’s broader push to expand road networks under its transport initiatives. (Argyll Geducos)