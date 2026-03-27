VP Duterte cuts costs, urges Filipinos to prepare for crisis

Vice President Sara Duterte announced on Thursday, March 26, that her office will cancel upcoming major events as part of cost-cutting measures, with funds redirected to programs aiding poor and vulnerable Filipinos.

The scrapped activities include the celebration for members of the LGBTQ community and the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) four-year accomplishment report.

Duterte explained that the budget originally intended for these will be reallocated to the Relief for Indigents and Individuals in Crises and Emergencies (RIICE) project.

She warned that the worsening situation could persist until the end of the year, citing possible food insecurity caused by drought from El Niño and flooding during the rainy season.

“Simulan na nating planuhin ang ating mga hakbang hanggang sa katapusan ng taong 2026, kasama na ang pagharap sa posibleng pagkawala ng trabaho, patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng pagkain, at risk reduction measures laban sa epekto ng matinding init at mga pagbaha sa ating kabuhayan,” she said.

Duterte urged Filipinos to prioritize essentials in their own cost-cutting efforts: “Sa ating pagtitipid, unahin natin ang sapat na pagkain para sa ating pamilya, pagpapagamot sa may sakit, at ang edukasyon ng ating mga anak,” stressing that preparedness is the most effective defense against crisis.

Despite the challenges, she assured the public of the OVP’s continued service: “Maliit man ang Tanggapan ng Pangalawang Pangulo, makakaasa kayo na bawat isa sa amin ay patuloy na naglilingkod at naghahanap ng paraan upang makatulong sa taong-bayan.” (Joseph Pedrajas)