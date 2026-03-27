Manila to shoulder jeepney drivers’ income for free ride program

Manila will launch a city‑funded free jeepney ride program on Monday, March 30, guaranteeing drivers daily pay while commuters ride at no cost under Executive Order No. 14, series of 2026, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced.

Following his meeting with the presidents of 22 Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODA), Domagoso said on Friday, March 27, that the program allows the city government to subsidize the daily operations of participating jeepneys, ensuring that drivers and operators receive guaranteed income while passengers are not charged fares.

More than 1,400 jeepneys are expected to join the program, covering routes across Manila and nearby areas, with more than 100,000 passengers targeted to be served daily.

The initial routes include Don Bosco–Juan Luna–Divisoria, Dandan Street–Velasquez, Divisoria–Velasquez, Dasma–Divi–Velasquez, Bangkusay–Divisoria, Blumentritt–Antipolo–Balut, Tayuman–Lardizabal, P. Guevarra–Tayuman–Pritil, Gastambide–Divisoria–Morayta, Lealtad–Quiapo, Plaza Noli, Matimyas Quiapo, Barbosa, Balic‑Balic–Quiapo, Blumentritt–Quiapo, España–Blumentritt, Pandacan–Escoda, Singalong–Leon Guinto–P. Ocampo, Agoncillo–Guadalupe, Guadalupe–Leon Guinto, Plaza Del Carmen–SM Manila, Pandacan–Leon Guinto, Pandacan–Sta. Cruz, Paco–Rotonda, Bacood–Stop & Shop–Quiapo, Sta. Ana–Faura, Guadalupe–Pedro Gil, and San Andres–Faura.

“Hihiramin ko ’yung mga jeep at driver. Garantisadong bayad araw-araw. May kita ang operator, may kita ang driver. Tiyak na kita, kasiguruhan. May kita ang gasolinahan at mga nagnenegosyo sa Maynila, at higit sa lahat, walang kailangang bayaran ang ating mga mananakay kapag ang jeep na sasakyan nila ay kasapi ng programa ng Lungsod ng Maynila,” Domagoso said.

He explained that participating jeepney drivers will receive about P3,000 per day depending on the type of their unit.

The city government said the agreement was developed within 48 hours as an immediate solution to cushion the impact of the global oil crisis, which has significantly reduced drivers’ take‑home pay to as low as P200 to P500 daily.

The free ride program will initially run for five days across two weeks—Monday and Tuesday of the first week and Monday to Wednesday of the following week—with possible extension depending on available funds, Domagoso noted.

“Sa panahon ng krisis, walang dapat maiiwan. Lagi niyong kaagapay ang inyong pamahalaang lungsod sa bawat biyahe. Ang ipapatupad natin na libreng pamasahe program, katuwang ang mga Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association ng ating lungsod, ay para matiyak na habang libre ang pamasahe para sa ating mga komyuter, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang kita ng ating mga tsuper,” he stressed. (Patrick Garcia)