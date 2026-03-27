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Marijuana greenhouse dismantled in Benguet

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
POLICE check a marijuana greenhouse discovered in Barangay Caponga, Tublay, Benguet. (Photo courtesy of PTV Cordillera Facebook page)

By FREDDIE LAZARO

CANDON CITY, Ilocos Sur – The Police Regional Office-Cordillera and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera discovered a marijuana greenhouse in Barangay Caponga, Tublay, Benguet on Thursday, March 26, following the arrest of its owner.

Police said the greenhouse owner was apprehended in a buy-bust operation on March 12 in Barangay Caponga.

Armed with a court-issued search warrant, authorities raided the greenhouse and found about 90 fully grown marijuana plants being cultivated inside.

The plants, valued at around ₱18,000, were immediately uprooted and destroyed, while samples were collected and turned over to the forensic unit for examination.

Authorities emphasized that cooperation among the community, barangay officials, and the police is crucial in preventing illegal activities such as drug cultivation.

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