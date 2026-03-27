HeadlinesNews

From Covid-19 relief to fuel crisis aid: QC pantry returns for drivers

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Community pantry of transport workers (Patricia Non FB)

A community pantry in Quezon City, first launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, has returned—this time to support drivers, riders, and transport workers affected by rising fuel prices and ongoing transport strikes.

Patricia Non, who began the initiative on April 14, 2021, along Maginhawa Street to help residents struggling with food insecurity during strict lockdowns, said the effort now focuses on the transport sector.

The Driver-Rider-Tsuper Community Pantry, located at a tricycle terminal on Maginhawa corner Magiting Street, continues its guiding principle: “Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, kumuha batay sa pangangailangan” (Give what you can, take what you need).

Instead of monetary donations, organizers encourage direct contributions of goods to ensure immediate relief for drivers.

Non emphasized that replicating similar efforts near transport hubs or organizing group donations with family and friends can amplify the impact.

Similar driver-focused pantries have already emerged in Baguio City, Pasig City, Calapan City in Mindoro, and other parts of Quezon City.

Beyond material aid, organizers highlight that the pantry symbolizes solidarity with transport workers during challenging times. (Allysa Nievera)

BI deports 10 fugitives from China
Lacson slams BoC payola
NBA renames ASG MVP award in honor of Kobe
Ex-sexy star Jenny Roa arrested in drug bust
Trial court sheriff found guilty of using P10,000 set for publication cost
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Marijuana greenhouse dismantled in Benguet

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Marijuana greenhouse dismantled in Benguet
Headlines News
Duren drops 30-point double-double, lifts Pistons over Pelicans
Basketball Sports
Maine, masama lang daw ang pakiramdam kaya absent sa Atayde party!
Entertainment
Carlo Aquino, bakit naudlot ang pag-migrate sa US?
Entertainment