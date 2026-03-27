From Covid-19 relief to fuel crisis aid: QC pantry returns for drivers

A community pantry in Quezon City, first launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, has returned—this time to support drivers, riders, and transport workers affected by rising fuel prices and ongoing transport strikes.

Patricia Non, who began the initiative on April 14, 2021, along Maginhawa Street to help residents struggling with food insecurity during strict lockdowns, said the effort now focuses on the transport sector.

The Driver-Rider-Tsuper Community Pantry, located at a tricycle terminal on Maginhawa corner Magiting Street, continues its guiding principle: “Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, kumuha batay sa pangangailangan” (Give what you can, take what you need).

Instead of monetary donations, organizers encourage direct contributions of goods to ensure immediate relief for drivers.

Non emphasized that replicating similar efforts near transport hubs or organizing group donations with family and friends can amplify the impact.

Similar driver-focused pantries have already emerged in Baguio City, Pasig City, Calapan City in Mindoro, and other parts of Quezon City.

Beyond material aid, organizers highlight that the pantry symbolizes solidarity with transport workers during challenging times. (Allysa Nievera)