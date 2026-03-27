Marcos inaugurates NAIA ramp, cutting travel by 15–20 minutes

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the inauguration of the NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) westbound off-ramp along Andrews Avenue on Friday, March 27, a development expected to cut travel time by 15 to 20 minutes from the Skyway to NAIA Terminal 3.

The ₱1-billion project, built by concessionaire and operator San Miguel Corporation (SMC), aims to ease congestion and streamline access to the airport ahead of the Holy Week travel surge.

SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang noted that traffic in the area previously caused delays of up to 30 minutes over just one kilometer.

The new infrastructure includes a 320-meter, two-lane off-ramp along Andrews Avenue, complemented by road widening at the at-grade section near the Circulo del Mundo Rotonda to improve vehicle flow.

Construction was completed in only 12 months—well ahead of the original 36-month estimate.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) supported the project through coordination with other government agencies.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon emphasized that the ramp reflects the administration’s commitment to expanding public-private partnerships.

“The President has made clear that we must work hand in hand with the private sector to deliver projects that ease the burden of daily travel for our kababayans,” Dizon said. (Odralim Villarez)