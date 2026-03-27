Former Biotech scholar from Leyte tops PNPA Class of 2026

A 24-year-old former Biotechnology scholar from Baybay City, Leyte, who left the laboratory for national service, rose to the top of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) “Silang-Paglaom” Class of 2026.

Police Cadet Van Marie Editha Gundaya Cagasan led the 326-strong graduating class on Friday, March 27, at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

The SILANG-PAGLAOM Class name stands for “Sinanay Na Alagad Ng Kapayapaan Na Maglilingkod Sa Pilipinong Mamamayan.”

Cagasan emerged as the class valedictorian after a grueling four-year journey marked by a profound personal trial.

During her second year in the academy, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. The strict environment of the PNPA forced her to balance her duty as a cadet with the heartbreak of being away from home.

At one point, the weight of the situation almost led her to resign, but her mother’s words kept her in the ranks.

“I want to see you marching on stage and receive your diploma,” her mother told her.

This plea became Cagasan’s anchor, and although her mother passed away before the graduation, she turned that grief into determination.

She achieved the top spot and received the prestigious Presidential Kampilan Award and the Chief, PNP Kampilan Award during the PNPA’s 47th commencement exercises.

She was also recognized for her academic excellence as the Best in General Education.

Before entering the academy, Cagasan was already a high achiever, graduating valedictorian in both elementary and high school. She later pursued a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology at Visayas State University as a scholar of the Department of Agriculture.

She eventually left the laboratory to answer a deeper calling for national service, a decision that ultimately led her to the PNPA and to the top of her class.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who served as guest of honor and speaker during the ceremony, challenged the new officers to “be the reason why citizens feel safe.”

“There is no greater reward than knowing you wear a uniform that your fellow Filipinos respect and admire. Kayo ang inaasahan ng pamahalaan na maging katuwang sa pagbuo ng isang Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

Joining Cagasan in the top 10 are Police Cadet Jhon Rhovic Gorobao Talagtag, who ranked second, followed by Police Cadet Joanne Gwen Buscagan Huiso in third place. Police Cadet Bienesto Fidel Aguilar Junio secured the fourth spot, while Police Cadet Daryl Calingayan Lunag placed fifth. Police Cadet Kharen Mae Mahinay Gulfo ranked sixth, and Police Cadet Hazelyne Pearl Bartolome Magora came in seventh. Police Cadet Mary Angel Rea Barbon Espida earned the eighth spot, Police Cadet Trixia Raye L. Ajose ranked ninth, and completing the top 10 was Police Cadet Ed Cedrick Tesalona Julian. (Martin Sadongdong)