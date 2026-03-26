Crackdown vs e-sabong hubs intensified after Tondo raid

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. has directed all police units nationwide to intensify operations against online sabong hubs in a bid to dismantle organized illegal gambling networks across the country. “We are intensifying intelligence-driven operations nationwide. This crackdown will continue until these illegal gambling hubs are completely dismantled,” Nartatez said.

The order came after operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested 174 individuals during a raid on an online sabong hub in Tondo, Manila. CIDG director Maj. Gen. Robert AA Morico II disclosed that the operation was the result of intelligence monitoring of the 24/7 online sabong activities at a coliseum in Tondo, which operated through the website sabongvip.net. Of those arrested, 28 were identified as management staff, employees, IT personnel, and tellers, while 136 were bettors.

Authorities also seized 48 desktop computers used as online betting stations, 24 live roosters, sets of cockfighting gaffs (tari), bet tickets, and cash. The CIDG is preparing charges against the suspects for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 on illegal gambling, in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The crackdown is in line with Executive Order No. 9, which mandates the continued suspension of all e-sabong operations to protect public health and morals, and to address social issues such as gambling addiction, bankruptcy, and crime linked to the industry.

Nartatez emphasized that the Tondo operation revealed how illegal betting activities continue to thrive behind closed doors despite government prohibitions.

The PNP is currently conducting nationwide intelligence mapping to locate other networks attempting to hide behind physical coliseums or digital screens.

Nartatez also lauded the CIDG-National Capital Region and the Manila Police District for the successful operation as he warned operators of e-sabong to stop their activities. (Aaron Recuenco)