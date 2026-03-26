Bisera shows nerve of steel, tops Go, Ababa in Lakewood Classic

CABANATUAN City – Under a blazing sun and suffocating pressure, Florence Bisera delivered nerves of steel when it mattered most, draining a clutch four-foot birdie putt to outlast Lois Kaye Go in a gripping three-way, four-hole playoff and seize the ICTSI Lakewood Championship crown in unforgettable fashion.

It was a battle that refused to yield – where momentum swung wildly, putts trembled on the edge, and every swing carried the weight of victory or heartbreak.

Earlier, Sarah Ababa ignited the drama in regulation with a fearless assault on the water-guarded 18th, going for the green in two and converting a stunning birdie for a 68. Go shot a 69, while Bisera, seemingly in control for much of the day, faltered late with a 72. The trio finished deadlocked at 210, setting the stage for a sudden-death showdown.

The tension only escalated from there.

All three birdied the par-4 10th in the opening playoff hole, refusing to blink. But on their return, Ababa’s challenge unraveled with a costly bogey, leaving Bisera and Go locked in a duel defined by precision and poise. Matching pars again, they pressed on to a third trip down the same hole.

Pars followed. Still no separation. Still no surrender.

Back again on No. 10, with the sun beating down and nerves stretched to their limits, Bisera rose to the moment. From 120 yards, she unleashed a near-flawless wedge – crisp, controlled and fearless – watching the ball land softly and roll to within four feet of the cup.

Go, who had earlier kept her hopes alive with a clutch long birdie conversion, left her approach about 24 feet to the right of the pin. But when her birdie attempt slid past the hole and she settled for par, the door finally opened.

All eyes shifted to Bisera.

Blocking out the heat, the pressure and the magnitude of the moment, she stood over her putt with quiet resolve. One smooth stroke later, the ball dropped.

Game over.

Bisera thrust her fist into the air, facelifted toward the sky, eyes gleaming in the harsh afternoon light – a champion forged not just by skill, but by grit, composure and unshakeable belief.

“Sobrang saya kasi naipanalo ko ang first tournament sa LPGT. It’s a big confidence boost as I focus on my upcoming campaign in China,” said Bisera, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead over Go but struggled with her putting, settling for a 72 in regulation.

“Sa playoff, gumanda ang putting ko. Ang dami kong iniisip sa regulation – what if hindi ko ito maipanalo?” added Bisera, who pocketed P146,400 for her sixth career victory, including a breakthrough in Thailand last year

Go received P98,400, while Ababa settled P78,000.

Bisera also leaned on the steady presence of her father, Reynaldo. “Sinasabi niya lagi na i-enjoy ko lang ang laro at gawin ang best ko.”

Tiffany Lee faltered late with bogeys on the final two holes, including a costly three-putt on the last, slipping to joint fourth at 216 alongside Harmie Constantino and Martina Miñoza, who carded 71 and 72, respectively. Chanelle Avaricio matched the tournament-best 68 to finish seventh at 218, while Daniella Uy placed eighth at 219 after a 73.

Meanwhile, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit resumes on May 19-22 at Caliraya Springs Golf Club, as the circuit makes way for the staging of the Junior PGT during the summer break.