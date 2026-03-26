Adamson eyes consistency in crucial UAAP stretch

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Adamson is trying hard to build consistency as it looks to secure one of the Final Four spots in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

Sharing fourth with the UST Golden Tigresses at 5-4, the Lady Falcons aim to further improve their cohesion and play better against the league’s top squads in the crucial stretch of the second round.

“For us, we need always na maging consistent saming ginagawa, especially galing kami sa talo… so kailangan mag-grind, hard work, kami ng todo para makapasok ng Final Four,” said head coach JP Yude after Adamson’s 25-17, 27-25, 25-16 win over Ateneo last Wednesday, March 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Kasi crucial na ‘yong mga natitirang games, we need to always be more consistent, and be mentally tough every time on how we respond in every situation,” he added.

Among the top four, the San Marcelino-based squad remains the only team without consecutive wins as it trails De La Salle (9-0), National University (6-3), and Far Eastern University (6-3) in the standings.

Shai Nitura, the Season 87 Rookie of the Year who is No. 2 in the Most Valuable Player race, poured it all against Ateneo with 25 points, 15 excellent receptions, and two digs.

“Sa tingin ko po the only thing naman na magagawa ko for the team is to be consistent as well,” said Nitura.

The Alas Pilipinas star finished the second set in style for Adamson, scoring the final four points with a clutch service ace to deny Ateneo’s escape, then sparked a third-set surge that broke the match wide open.

“Very grateful naman on how my teammates and coaches respond to our win-loss trend namin, sinusubukan din naming gawing more consistent to get more wins,” Nitura continued.

“We’re trying our best naman, it doesn’t matter naman [‘yong trend], as long as we are playing our best and ‘yong goal namin nakukuha namin and we are fine with it,” she added.

Compared to last year, Nitura enjoys stronger support this season, with Frances Mordi, who is also a top MVP contender, delivering impressive offensive numbers. Lhouiz Tuddao and Princess Dote also contribute effectively.

Adamson goes for two in a row against University of the East (0-9) this Saturday, March 28, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.