PNP secures gas stations, energy plants amid national emergency

Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has ordered intensified security in gas stations, energy plants, and other critical facilities after President Marcos declared a national energy emergency due to Middle East tensions.

Nartatez said additional personnel will be deployed to prevent disruptions and exploitation of the situation.

“We will maintain a strong presence in gas stations and energy plants to ensure that there will be no supply disruption,” he stressed.

On Tuesday, March 24, Marcos signed Executive Order No. 110, declaring a state of national energy emergency in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has affected the “availability and stability” of the country’s energy supply.

The EO cited “imminent danger” to the energy sector and authorized the government to implement coordinated measures to address risks to the economy and public welfare.

The PNP chief assured the public that police forces nationwide are on heightened alert. Security measures include protecting substations, transmission lines, and power plants, identified as vulnerable points during energy shortages.

Nartatez also emphasized contingency plans to keep police operations running despite the crisis. “We have backup power systems in stations to ensure continuity of service,” he said.

“The PNP will monitor and address any activities that may disrupt public order, assuring the public of its full capability to protect every Filipino. We call on everyone to stay informed, remain cooperative, and practice responsible energy use,” Nartatez added. (Aaron Recuenco)