Canino, Poyos rekindle rivalry with Lady Spikers going for sweep vs Tigresses

Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UST vs La Salle (men’s)

11 a.m. – Adamson vs Ateneo (men’s)

1 p.m. – UST vs La Salle (women’s)

3 p.m. Adamson vs Ateneo (women’s)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Expect lively chants and a jam-packed crowd at the Araneta Coliseum as two of the country’s premier collegiate volleyball stars – La Salle’s Angel Canino and University of Santo Tomas’ Angge Poyos – clash not only for the bragging rights but also for school’s pride and glory on Wednesday, March 25.

Not only they are two proud winners of the Rookie of the Year award in the past, Canino and Poyos are also top contenders for the coveted Most Valuable Player award, thus making their 1 p.m. duel in the UAAP Volleyball Tournament more interesting and explosive.

That’s because the two intend to lead their respective teams to victory which is crucial in their semis drive.

For one, Canino and the Lady Spikers are staking their 8-game winning streak, while Poyos and company are hell-bent to score a revenge – a sweet vengeful one

Judging its previous matches, La Salle appears to enjoy a big psychological advantage going into the match having rediscovered its formidable form that defined its status as a powerhouse in the past years.

Buoyed by a gritty 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory on Adamson over the weekend, La Salle (8-0) eyes repeat over host UST (5-3) in their 1 p.m. affair, while the Lady Falcons (4-4) try to score a bounce back win at the expense of the struggling Ateneo Blue Eagles (1-7) at 3 p.m.

Canino, Amie Provido and the Lady Spikers are focus on improving their plays as they expect a much-improved showing from the Golden Tigresses, whom they swept, 25–14, 25–15, 26–24, in their first-round meeting last Feb. 22. UST has won five of its next six games since.

“For me, coming into second round, lagi kaming sinasabihan ng mga coaches, na to wag maging complacent kasi kahit na-sweep naming ‘yong first round,” said Amie Provido, who anchored La Salle past Adamson in the fourth set. “Pero dito sa second round makikita ‘yong totoong laban.”

“Focus lang kami sa mga dapat naming trabahuhin… ‘yong mga in-game adjustment namin against UST ‘yon ‘yong kailangan naming gawin and siyempre kailangang mag-focus,” added Canino.

A win for the España-based squad would make the Final Four race interesting as it will forge a three-way tie with Far Eastern University (6-3) and reigning champion National University (6-3) in the standings.

If UST loses, it could end up tied with Adamson for fourth place. However, if the Lady Falcons stumble against the Ateneo Lady Eagles, they would drop and fall into a tie with the UP Fighting Maroons at 4-5.

“Siguro, isa rin po sa mga factors na umaangat ‘yong laro namin is kasi nga nagpe-perform ‘di lang po ako, kundi ‘yong team. Kaya talagang collective effort ‘to panalo,” said Poyos. “Talagang kailangan naming mag-step up this second round.”

Meanwhile, Nitura and Frances Mordi look to lift the Lady Falcons back on the winning track as well reaffirm their mastery over the Blue Eagles, who are motivated to recover from their 3-1 loss to the Tigresses last time out.

Nitura and Mordi, also hot contenders in the MVP race, rally Adamson alongside Fhei Sagaysay, Marie Joy Aseo, and Lhouiz Tuddao, while Ateneo banks on Ana Hermosura, Zel Tsunashima, Alex Montoro, and Jihan Chuatico.

In the men’s side, UST (5-3) aims to snap its two-game slide against the surging La Salle side (4-4) in their 9 a.m. duel, while Ateneo (4-4) goes for three in a row against Adamson (2-6) at 11 a.m.

After dropping their first four games, the Archers are now on a four-game winning roll, a feat that boosted their semis bid.

Write to RV C. Lachica