BOC seizes P1-B unregistered vapes in Navotas warehouse

Authorities seized 3,174 master boxes of unregistered vapes worth ₱1 billion during a raid on a warehouse in Navotas City, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced on Tuesday, March 24.

Acting on intelligence report from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service–Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP), BOC agents swooped down on the facility on March 21 for allegedly storing vape products that failed to comply with regulatory requirements.

Following surveillance, a composite team from the CIIS-MICP, Enforcement and Security Service-MICP, Formal Entry Division, and the Legal Service–Revenue Collection Monitoring Group launched the operation.

They were supported by the Philippine Coast Guard, local police, and barangay officials.

Recovered from the warehouse were several vape products and related items suspected of being misdeclared and unlawfully imported.

Investigators’ initial findings revealed that the seized products lacked the required Philippine Standard (PS) License or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC), violating the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act (R.A. No. 11900).

The BOC directed the warehouse representatives to submit valid documentation within 15 days to prove regulatory compliance. Failure to comply will result in the forfeiture of goods and potential criminal charges.

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno warned that unregistered products bypassing proper inspection pose a risk to public health.

“Hindi lang ito usapin ng paglabag sa batas — usapin ito ng kaligtasan ng publiko,” Nepomuceno said. (Odralim Villarez)