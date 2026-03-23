Suspect in ₱10-M Bulacan jewelry heist nabbed

CALUMPIT, BULACAN — Police arrested one of four armed suspects in the ₱10 million jewelry heist in Calumpit following a hot pursuit operation on Sunday, March 22, a day after the robbery.

Lt. Col. Leopoldo L. Estorque Jr., chief of Calumpit police, reported that the incident took place on Saturday night, March 21, inside the home of a jewelry merchant at La Residencia Subdivision, Barangay Balite.

Four armed men stormed the residence, threatened the victims, and fled with jewelry, cash, and cellphones. No injuries were reported.

Police tracked the suspects through CCTV footage, which revealed their getaway vehicle — a red Mitsubishi Xpander.

Verification with the Land Transportation Office led investigators to the registered owner, a 33-year-old man from Parañaque City, who was later arrested in a coordinated operation involving multiple police units.

The victims and witnesses positively identified the suspect as one of the perpetrators.

A case of robbery in band will be filed with the Office of the City Prosecutor in Malolos.

Bulacan Police Provincial Office Director Col. Angel L. Garcillano vowed relentless pursuit of the remaining suspects.

“Patuloy ang aming operasyon upang matunton at maaresto ang lahat ng sangkot sa insidenteng ito. Hinihikayat din namin ang publiko na makipagtulungan at agad iulat sa mga awtoridad ang anumang impormasyon na makakatulong sa mabilis na paglutas ng mga kaso,” Garcillano said. (Freddie Velez)