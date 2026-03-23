CIDG seizes P749K unregistered Korean goods

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) announced on Monday, March 23, the arrest of a store employee and the seizure of ₱749,000 worth of unregistered Korean food products in Barangay Zapote V, Bacoor City, Cavite.

Armed with a search warrant, CIDG operatives raided the store at 2 p.m. on March 17 and apprehended the suspect, identified as Angie, 29.

The suspect was caught selling assorted luncheon meat, vegetable tuna, and mackerel, which lacked FDA registration and failed to meet mandatory food quality and safety standards.

She was charged with violating the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act of 2009 (R.A. No. 9711) and the Consumer Act of the Philippines (R.A. No. 7394).

Major General Robert Morico II, CIDG director, said that the law prohibits manufacturing, importing, selling, or distributing health and food products without explicit FDA authorization. (Odralim Villarez)