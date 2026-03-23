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Junior Altas fend off Light Bombers, set up semis clash vs Red Robins

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The UPH Junior Altas (Contributed by Dennis Abrina)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Defending champion University of Perpetual Help bucked a slow start and fended off Jose Rizal University, 18-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19, to punch its semifinal ticket in the NCAA Season 101 Juniors Volleyball Tournament at the Arellano Gym in Pasay City Monday, March 23.

Determined to retain their crown for the school’s 14th overall, the Junior Altas, spearheaded by skipper Gab Macatuno, didn’t let their early slide distract them as they crawled their way back in the next frame before taking the fight out of the Light Bombers.

Their quarters win that took 1 hour and 36 minutes led to Perpetual’s semis clash against the Mapua Malayan Red Robins, which eliminated the Lyceum Junior Pirates.

The other semis bracket features a showdown between the Arellano Braves and the Letran Squires.

Perpetual and Mapua go all out in the semis opener which is set this Thursday, March 26, at the same venue, where the best-of-three finale kickstarts with Perpetual and reigning champion Arellano duking it out.

Macatuno took care of business offensively after listing 18 points on 15 attacks and three blocks, while Darly Torio and Limuel Valderama chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively. John Lat and Cholo Bustamante also shone with 11 points apiece.

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