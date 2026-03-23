PDEA ‘moles’ cash in ₱7.4M

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) awarded a total of ₱7,466,707.69 in cash rewards to 31 civilian informants on Monday, March 23.

The rewards were given under Operation Private Eye, a program that incentivizes citizens who provide crucial information leading to the arrest of major drug traffickers and the confiscation of millions worth of illegal drugs.

The top informant received ₱1,834,640.81 after their tip led to the seizure of 24.983 kilograms of shabu and the arrest of three drug personalities during a buy-bust operation along Maharlika Highway, Sitio Purok II, Barangay Masin Norte, Candelaria, Quezon on October 10 last year.

PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez emphasized that all reward releases underwent strict evaluation by the OPE Reward Committee, composed of PDEA officials and representatives from the business, academic, and religious sectors, ensuring transparency, integrity, and accountability.

“Their vigilance and willingness to come out in the open and speak up despite the risks involved, have disrupted illegal drug activities and helped protect countless lives,” Nerez said. (Chito Chavez)