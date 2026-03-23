Makabayan bloc urges Congress emergency session on fuel price hikes

The Makabayan bloc has urged Congress to convene an emergency session to tackle the fuel price crisis, warning that government denial of a “crisis” only worsens the hardship faced by commuters and ordinary Filipinos.

“We are raising the call for an emergency session of both Houses of Congress to pass urgent pro-people legislation,” said ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co in a statement Monday, March 23.

The militant lawmakers pressed the government to prioritize concrete measures: scrap unjust oil taxes including excise and VAT on petroleum products; enforce real regulation and transparency to stop overpricing and profiteering; tax oil profits to fund subsidies; and dismantle the failed Oil Deregulation Law framework that enables automatic pass-through and price manipulation.

In a jab at the Marcos administration, the solons said: “Hindi sapat ang pa-press release at price checks habang malaya ang kartel na magtaas at magkamal.”

Congress is currently on its annual summer recess and will not convene again in plenary until May 4.

The bloc also criticized Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro’s statement that there was no “crisis” in fuel supply, only a “price disruption.”

“There is nothing to gain from wordplay about ‘adequate supply’ while a price crisis is crushing people’s livelihoods. Malinaw ang krisis sa presyo, at krisis ito sa kabuhayan,” the Makabayan said.

“We denounce the administration’s denial and lack of urgency. Downplaying the crisis encourages complacency, delays action, and pressures the public to treat worsening hardship as normal,” they added.

The bloc argued that the measures announced so far were grossly insufficient, especially for the transport sector and commuters.

“Fuel hikes are already reducing the availability of mass transport, and the oil shock has further worsened commuting conditions.”

“Officials should stop pretending the situation is under control and instead face the reality of stranded commuters, long queues, and the growing time and cost it takes just to get to work and back,” the militant solons further said. (Ellson Quismorio)