Man arrested in Pasig for cyberstalking teen

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Pasig City for allegedly cyberstalking a 17-year-old girl by repeatedly sending indecent messages and videos, while offering money in exchange for sexual favors.

The suspect was apprehended during an entrapment operation conducted by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) on March 15, following a complaint filed by the victim.

PNP-ACG Acting Director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said the harassment began in August 2022, when the suspect first sent lewd messages through social media. Despite the victim’s attempts to block him, the suspect reestablished contact months later, sending another explicit video along with an offer of ₱5,000, which he later increased to ₱10,000 on February 26 this year.

“The victim was subjected to cyberstalking since 2022 until now. Through messaging, the suspect usually sent indecent messages, mga bastos na message, then offering sexual favors,” Asueta explained.

The victim eventually reported the continuous harassment to authorities, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

He is now in police custody and faces charges under the Safe Spaces Act (gender-based online sexual harassment) and grave coercion, in connection with provisions of the Cybercrime Prevention Act. (Richielyn Canlas)