Drivers, commuters demand fuel tax removal

Amid the continuing rise in fuel prices, the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON), along with various groups, staged a transport strike at Plaza Bonifacio in Pasig City on Thursday, March 19, calling for the scrapping of the VAT and excise tax on fuel and the repeal of the deregulation law.

The groups demanded the immediate removal of VAT and excise tax, which they said would instantly reduce diesel prices by ₱20 per liter, as well as a ₱5 fare increase to allow drivers to continue operating.

They also called for a long-term solution in the form of repealing the Oil Deregulation Law, which they argued gives private oil cartels full control over pricing, along with public disclosure of the oil industry.

Formally known as Republic Act (RA) No. 8479 or the Downstream Industry Deregulation Act of 1998, the law removes government control to help oil companies become more competitive with their supply and pricing of petroleum products.

Gabriela Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago and her group also joined the protest.

“Kaya nga naman nakakagalit ho na marinig na binawi pa yung barya na nga lang na pinayagan na pagtaas ng pamasahe dito para sa ating mga tsuper,” Elago said.

On Wednesday, March 18, President Marcos ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend the fare increase, saying this is “not the time” to increase fares.

However, the President assured transport workers not to worry, as the government will ensure that they “will act quickly and increase support” to the transport sector.

Also joined protest were Karapatan NCR and the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN), who showed their support alongside transport groups and other sectors in calling for lower fuel prices and reforms in the oil industry.

Meanwhile, despite not having a permit for the protest at Plaza Bonifacio, as admitted by PISTON NCR President Ely Villena, Pasig City Police Station chief Col. Hendrix Mangaldan said the groups were still allowed to hold their demonstration.

He added that police were deployed in the area to maintain peace and order, and that protesters would be asked to stop in case of any disturbances or violations. (Richielyn Canlas)