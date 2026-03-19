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Jr. Lady Altas book return trip to NCAA volleyball finals

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

The University of Perpetual Junior Lady Altas dominated Lyceum-GenTri Junior Lady Pirates, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16, to advance to the Finals of the NCAA Season 101 Volleyball Fiesta, Thursday, March 19 at the Arellano Gym in Pasay City.

Sherrie Rose Acosta scored a game high 17 points, leading the charges of coach Sandy Rieta back to the finals – big thanks to Elizha Sildo, who produced 10 points.

Joycelle Casil and Isabel Baser also shone by combining for 11points, while Jaja Monte listed 10 excellent sets and 3 digs. Libero Janine Espiritu tallied 9 digs and 6 receptions.

“Maganda ang nilaro ng mga bata, anduon yung composure nila, determination to win. We are hoping na makuha namin this season, kase natalo kame ng Finals sa Arellano last year,” said coach Sandy Rieta.

Aleah Alipan led LPU-GenTri with 12 points.

The Junior Lady Altas won the Season 99 championship in 2024, before the Arellano Baby Chiefs dethroned them last year.

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