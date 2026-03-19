Brutal climbs, breakneck sprints mark 2026 MPTC Tour of Luzon – Perez

Brutal climbs and breakneck sprints characterize the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 edition that returns this summer all of 14 stages traversing 13 provinces and five of the main island’s eight regions with a total pedaling distance of 1,815.80 kilometers.

“It’s a balance of a route for the climbers and sprinters,” said Arrey Perez, Tour of Luzon CEO and Chief Organizer Arrey Perez, as he stressed on the unpredictability of this generation’s Tour of Luzon again presented by MPTC, or the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.

“Teamwork will play a crucial role in the race with the domestiques expected to do a challenging task to bring their respective team’s in the GC [general classification],” Perez added.

Dubbed “A Heritage in Motion” from last year’s “The Great Revival,” the tour kicks off April 29 at CaSobe in Calatagan for its CALABARZON sojourn and will go north in Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley before heading westward in the Ilocos Region and Cordillera Autonomous Region until the May 13 Stage 14 finale at Scout Hill inside John Hay Hotels in Baguio City.

“Just how tough and challenging is the race in terms of the King of the Mountain classification are the 25 climbs,” Perez said, adding “and the Sprints, there are 16 in all spread over the 14 stages.

The race: Stage 1 CaSoBe (Calatagan) to Tagaytay City (150.10 kms), Stage 2 Clark to New Clark City (43.40 kms, team time trial), Stage 3 New Clark City to Palayan City (140.10 kms), Stage 4 Palayan City to Bayombong (165.80 kms) and Stage 5 Santiago City to Tuguegarao City (130.60 kms).

Stage 6 from Tuguegarao City to Pagudpud is the longest at 228.90 kms (road) marked by two KOM points, followed by the first of two individual time trial (ITT) races in Stage 7 Pagudpud circuit (22.90 kms) and a rest day on May 6 (Pagudpud).

The tour resumes May 7 with Stage 8 from Pagudpud to last year’s kickoff in Paoay (157.40 kms), Stage 9 from Laoag City to Candon City (142.60), a brutal climb from Candon City to Bessang Pass in Cervantes, Ilocos Sur for Stage 10 (131.20 kms), Stage 11 from Candon City to San Juan (158.70 kms), Stage 12 from Agoo to Daang Kalikasan in Mangatarem (146.40 kms), Stage 13 ITT along the Lingayen-Binmaley Baywalk (20.00 kms) and finally the queen stage, the final Stage 14 from Lingayen to John Hay Hotels via Kennon Road.

Organizers have prepared an animination of the routes through the Tour of Luzon website ______________ which will be out today (Friday, March 20).

Perez said the 20-team benchmark—seven riders to a team—could be breached after several other teams—including foreign squads—continue to inquire about their participation.

Five foreign squads have so far registered with Perez announcing the roster this Tuesday (March 24) during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

The executives of the cities and municipalities and provinces—Batangas, Cavite, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Viscaya, Isabela, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan and Benguet—have enthusiastically welcomed the Tour of Luzon to their local government units.