Surprising Terrafirma shoots for win no. 3

By REYNALD MAGALLON

No doubt the biggest revelation so far in the young PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup, Terrafirma is gunning for a 3-0 start when it takes on winless Blackwater at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday, March 18.

Already on their best start in franchise history, the Dyip aim to extend the rare winning run against the struggling Bossing in the match scheduled at 5:15 p.m.

Meralco then makes its conference debut against Converge in the second game at 7:30 p.m.

Proving that the splendid start is a fluke or not is the least of the Dyip’s concerns at this point and the only thing they are focused to do right now is to strike when the iron is hot.

“Walang magpapakumpiyansa sa team na ito kasi hungry team na ito,” said Terrafirma head coach Ronald Tubid. “So we’ll just do our job, sa practice. Then makikita naman sa game iyon. Nag-i-start sa practice lahat.”

Terrafirma is riding the momentum of their thrilling 111-100 overtime victory over the fancied FiberXers. Ali Mubashar exploded for 50 points while on daytime fasting for Ramadan.

Mubashar will be in the same situation in the opening game but he’s hardly worried, confident that the rest of the team led by Jerrick and Maverick Ahanmisi, Geo Chiu and Paolo Hernandez are ready to pick up the slack.

“We stay together, we play together. We move the ball the best we can and get the easiest show we can get. Play defense together. Box out together. Everything’s together. That’s the key word now,” said Mubashar.

Meanwhile in the second game, the Bolts are ready to flaunt new weapons in their arsenal to support that All-Star duo of Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino.

Meralco will have rookie Jason Brickman finally debuting for the team alongside offseason acquisition Javee Mocon and 7-foot import Marvin Jones.

Out to foil their bid for a good start, however, is Converge, which is still finding the chemistry in their loaded lineup, evident in the split of their first two games.

Juan Gomez de Liano, Mikey Williams and Alec Stockton will be at the forefront of the attack with Justin Arana, Justine Baltazar and import Kylor Kelly manning the paint.