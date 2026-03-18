Everything is normal, no need to hoard – Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured Filipinos that “everything is normal” despite rising global oil prices, saying food supply and costs remain stable and there is no need to hoard as the government keeps the situation under control.

Marcos gave the assurance while leading a joint price and supply monitoring activity of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Agora Market in San Juan City on Wednesday, March 18.

He said the country has so far managed to “keep everything at normal levels” despite the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on oil prices.

“Everything is normal. No need to hoard,” the President said, noting that the Philippines has sufficient stocks of food and basic goods, including rice and petroleum products.

“Right now, we don’t have a problem with food supply. We don’t have a problem with petroleum products, including fertilizer for farmers. Maganda naman ang supply natin ng pagkain, ng bigas, lahat ng mga basic goods,” he added.

Marcos emphasized that the government has been conducting regular inspections of public markets to ensure prices remain stable.

He thanked vendors for cooperating with authorities and refraining from price gouging.

“Our vendors are cooperating. They are keeping prices at normal levels, the same as a month ago. Pareho pa rin. That’s what we need to maintain,” he said.

Despite the stable situation, Marcos said inspections will continue as uncertainty remains over the duration of the Middle East conflict

“Tuloy-tuloy ang pag-inspeksyon para naman ang kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan ay hindi masyadong maapektuhan,” he said, noting that price caps set by authorities are being followed and supply is closely monitored. (Argyll Geducos)