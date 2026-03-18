Gunman in Mayor Isko’s escort slay sold victim’s jewelry – cohort

By ODRALIM VILLAREZ

The motorcycle driver involved in the fatal shooting of retired Manila policeman George Capistrano claimed that the gunman sold the gold bracelet and ring they took from the victim and split the proceeds before fleeing to Pampanga.

On Tuesday, March 17, the driver — alias “Biboy” — surrendered, insisting he had no intention to kill Capistrano and only served as the getaway driver.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso presented Biboy, who identified the gunman as Albert, during his “Talk to the People” program.

Biboy surrendered through a barangay chairman in Tondo, asserting that Albert acted alone in shooting Capistrano.

“Di ko naman po alam na papatayin niya eh. Wala naman po akong dalang baril noon; siya lang po ang may dala. Driver lang po ako,” Biboy said.

Biboy recounted that they initially spotted Capistrano’s jewelry and tailed him into an alley on a motorcycle.

He admitted knowing Albert carried a .45-caliber pistol for intimidation, but denied anticipating its use in the killing.

After the shooting, the suspects fled to a rented apartment in Pampanga.

Biboy said the stolen items were sold, with Albert allegedly keeping ₱200,000 and Biboy receiving ₱100,000.

Despite a 2018 criminal record and seven prior robbery cases, Biboy emphasized that none of his past operations had ever resulted in a killing until the Tondo incident. He urged Albert to surrender and begged the Capistrano family for forgiveness.

Capistrano was one of Domagoso’s security escorts.

Prior to the surrender, Domagoso gave a 48-hour ultimatum for the driver to voluntarily yield, offering a P500,000 cash reward and protection under the Witness Protection Program on March 16.

The Manila Police District (MPD) continues follow-up operations to dismantle the rest of the suspects’ grouop.

Domagoso issued a stern warning to the remaining suspects, vowing to keep the city safe.

“Good luck sa inyong lahat. Sinabi ko na sa inyo: ’wag ninyong gagawin sa Maynila,” Domagoso warned.