Mayor Isko gives escort’s slay suspect 48 hours to surrender

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has given the motorcycle driver involved in the fatal shooting of his close friend and security escort, retired police officer George Capistrano, 48 hours to surrender.

Domagoso described Capistrano as “a good cop, a good man,” and offered ₱500,000 along with possible protection under the Witness Protection Program (WPP) if the driver cooperates with authorities.

During his live broadcast on Monday, March 16, Domagoso appealed to the driver’s family to convince him to come forward and help identify the gunman.

“Maaari ka naming matulungang i-avail ito para sa agarang solusyon ng nangyaring krimen. Inaalok kita ng ₱500,000 para sumuko at tutulungan ka namin, kung puwede, ma-avail mo ang WPP para maaresto ang mga suspect lalo na ’yung bumaril,” Domagoso said.

The mayor stressed that the offer is valid only for 48 hours, warning that authorities will continue their operations regardless of the driver’s decision.

“Pag ginawa niyo sa Maynila, hahalughugin namin ang buong bansa. Mananagot kayo… This is a one-time offer,” he added.

Domagoso noted that the amount allegedly received by the driver for his role in the crime was far smaller than the ₱500,000 he is offering, urging him to cooperate instead.

Under Republic Act 6981, or the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act, witnesses in criminal cases may be placed under the WPP to ensure their safety while testifying.

Capistrano, 56, a retired police officer serving as part of the mayor’s security detail, was shot shortly after midnight at the corner of Salonga and Buendia streets in Tondo. He was rushed to Tondo Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, fled immediately after the shooting. Investigators from the Manila Police District (MPD) are conducting follow-up operations and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the gunman and determine the motive.

Domagoso described Capistrano as a close friend and a dedicated public servant: “Kaibigang-kaibigan ko po ’yan. Mabuting pulis, mabuting tao.”

The mayor emphasized that once the 48-hour window lapses, authorities will continue their pursuit to ensure both suspects are arrested and held accountable. (Diann Calucin)