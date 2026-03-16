SGA extends record 20-point streak as Thunder down T-Wolves for eighth consecutive win

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-103, on Sunday, March 15, for their eighth straight win.

Gilgeous-Alexander barely extended his record streak of games with at least 20 points to 128. He had just 10 points heading into the fourth, and he re-entered the game with 7:10 left after resting.

He scored on a stepback against Anthony Edwards with 1:46 remaining and was fouled to reach 19 points. With the crowd standing and chanting “M-V-P!” he drained the free throw to keep the streak alive and push himself further past Wilt Chamberlain’s old mark of 126.

Chet Holmgren had 21 points and nine rebounds and Isaiah Joe added 20 points for the Thunder, who improved to a league-best 53-15.

Julius Randle scored 32 points and Edwards added 19 for the Timberwolves.

The Thunder forced 22 turnovers while committing just seven. Oklahoma City attempted 101 shots while Minnesota tried 77.

Oklahoma City ran out to a 9-0 lead and held the Timberwolves scoreless for nearly three minutes at the start.

Minnesota recovered and led 53-47 at halftime. Gilgeous-Alexander scored just four points on 2-for-10 shooting before the break.

Minnesota pushed its lead to 68-59 midway through the third quarter before the Thunder rallied. A 3-pointer by Jaylin Williams that bounced before going in gave Oklahoma City a 78-73 edge, and the Thunder took an 80-76 lead into the fourth.

Oklahoma City took control early in the final period. Jared McCain caught a no-look, behind-the-back pass from Isaiah Hartenstein and drained a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City a 91-80 lead. The two connected again, this time with Hartenstein’s two-handed pass bouncing between his legs and behind him. McCain’s 3 put the Thunder ahead 94-81.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson had 30 points and nine assists, and the New York Knicks rallied from a 21-point deficit against a patchwork Golden State lineup to beat the Warriors, 110-107.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, while OG Anunoby and Jordan Clarkson both had 14 points. The Knicks took a while to wake up in their return home from a five-game road trip before eventually picking up their third straight victory.

The Knicks led briefly in the opening minutes of the game and then not again until the final minutes of the third quarter after back-to-back baskets by Brunson.

Brandin Podziemski scored 25 points for the Warriors, who had Stephen Curry and most of their recognizable names on the bench in their season-high fifth straight loss. Quentin Post had a career-high 22 and Gui Santos finished with 20.

Curry missed his 17th straight game with right knee pain and inflammation. Younger brother Seth Curry is out at least a week with a left groin strain and veteran forward Al Horford has a left calf strain that will also sideline him at least a week.

Golden State also rested Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton on the first night of back-to-back games, hoping they will be available Monday in Washington. The Warriors used their 11th different starting lineup in the last 11 games and 34th of the season.

But Golden State led 35-21 after one quarter and extended it to 46-25 on Post’s follow shot with 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the half. New York cut it to 54-45 at the break.

The Warriors wouldn’t go away even after the Knicks surged ahead, but turned the ball over without being able to get a final shot after Anunoby’s free throws with 6.2 seconds left.