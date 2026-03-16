₱5K cash assistance for Metro Manila tricycle drivers begins

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will begin distributing ₱5,000 cash assistance to approximately 139,000 tricycle drivers in Metro Manila starting Tuesday, March 17, at 6 a.m.

The initiative is part of the government’s Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) program aimed at easing the burden of rising fuel prices on public transport drivers.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian announced that payouts will be conducted across 30 sites in 17 local government units (LGUs).

Beneficiaries will be scheduled in morning and afternoon batches to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth, orderly operations.

“Tomorrow, we will start as initially planned. We will be able to finish the distribution of assistance to tricycle drivers by Thursday (March 19),” Gatchalian said in a joint press conference with Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairperson Vigor Mendoza II on Monday, March 16.

“Bring your driver’s license, original and photocopy. That’s all. Do not go if you don’t have a confirmed schedule, as your name will not appear in the payment list,” he added.

Gatchalian pointed out that helpdesks will be available at all sites to resolve minor discrepancies on the spot, such as incorrect birthdays on the beneficiary list.

The DSWD chief enumerated the 30 payout sites as follows:

Caloocan: Buena Park, Barangay 80, UE Subdivision Clubhouse 964; Pacquiao Covered Court, Bagumbong Sports Complex; Glorietta Park, Barangay 187 Tala

Las Piñas: Aguilar Sports Complex, Pilar Village

Makati: Makati City Quadrangle

Malabon: ATIS Covered Court, Barangay Potrero

Mandaluyong: Mandaluyong College of Science and Technology Gymnasium

Manila: Patricia Paraiso Sports Complex, 658 Flora Street, Tondo; Barangay 377 Covered Court, Pampanga Street, Sta. Cruz; Dakota Covered Court, Barangay 659, Ermita; ASAC Covered Court, Barangay 627, M. Araullo Street, Sta. Mesa

Marikina: Plenary Marikina Convention Center

Muntinlupa: Muntinlupa Sports Complex

Navotas: Navotas Convention Center

Parañaque: Palanyag Gym, Barangay San Dionisio; Don Bosco Gym, Barangay Don Bosco

Pasay: Cuneta Astrodome

Pasig: Pineda Multipurpose Hall, Barangay Pineda; Damayan Multipurpose Hall, Barangay Pinagbuhatan

Pateros: Pateros Sports Complex, San Pedro

Quezon City: Former District Action Office, Barangay Katipunan; SB Park Batasan Hills; 5K People’s Park Covered Court, Barangay Milagrosa; Risen Garden, Quezon City Hall, Diliman; Buenamar Park, Novaliches, Barangay Novaliches Proper; SB Park, Barangay Tandang Sora

San Juan: Makabagong San Juan Theater, National Government Agency

Taguig: Lakeshore Activity Center, Gate 3, C6 Road, Barangay Lower Bicutan

Valenzuela: Valenzuela City Amphitheater; ALERT Multipurpose Hall

Gatchalian also assured other public utility vehicle (PUV) groups, such as jeepney, taxi, bus, and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers, that the distribution of the CRA will be expanded once the lists of beneficiaries are available and validated.

“We are targeting to start the payout for jeepney drivers in Metro Manila next Monday. After that, the other sectors will likely follow one after another,” the DSWD chief said.

For transport groups in other provinces and cities, the DSWD is already collating the list of drivers through its regional field offices. (Ellalyn Ruiz)