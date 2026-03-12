Mayor Isko: 14,000 Manila jeepney, trike drivers to get ₱5K fuel subsidy

Around 14,000 jeepney and tricycle drivers in Manila are set to receive a ₱5,000 fuel subsidy under the national government’s assistance program for sectors hit by the global oil crisis.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced that the beneficiaries include about 13,000 tricycle drivers and more than 1,000 jeepney drivers struggling with rising fuel costs.

The subsidy follows President Marcos’ directive to provide immediate financial relief to public utility vehicle drivers affected by surging global oil prices, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Distribution will be coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units to ensure efficient and organized delivery.

Tricycle drivers are expected to receive aid first, as they can be easily identified through LGU-submitted lists.

Meanwhile, transport network vehicle service drivers will be validated through records from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The Manila local government emphasized its continued collaboration with national agencies to guarantee timely assistance for transport workers amid the ongoing global oil crisis. (Diann Calucin)