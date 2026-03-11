Public utility drivers to get P5K fuel subsidy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the immediate distribution of a ₱5,000 fuel subsidy to public utility drivers affected by surging oil prices amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto announced that the financial assistance will begin next week, aiming to ease the burden on jeepney and tricycle drivers.

To fast-track implementation, Recto convened Metro Manila mayors on Wednesday, March 11, to coordinate the subsidy’s distribution.

“Bilang mayors, kayo ang higit na nakakaalam sa tunay na sitwasyon at bilang ng mga tricycle at jeepney drivers sa inyong mga lungsod,” he said.

“Kaya mahalaga ang ating pagtutulungan. Sa mabuting koordinasyon at sabayang pagkilos, mas mabilis nating maipaparating ang tulong sa bawat driver na nangangailangan,” he added.

The distribution of the fuel subsidy will begin in Metro Manila next week, led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

After the rollout in the capital region, the program will be expanded to other regions across the country.

The subsidy is part of the President’s directive to provide immediate relief and protect the livelihoods of sectors directly affected by the spike in oil prices.

National government agencies will coordinate with local government units to ensure that the assistance is distributed quickly, efficiently, and directly to qualified drivers. (Argyll Geducos)