Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles tie the knot

Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

Actors Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina are now husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot on Sunday, March 1, in an intimate beach wedding in Panglao.

Surrounded by close family members, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry, the ceremony was both heartfelt and picturesque, set against the stunning backdrop of white sand and clear blue waters.

Kim surprised fans by sharing their official wedding video on her Instagram account shortly after the ceremony.

“A dream walk to remember,” she wrote in the caption.

The touching clip quickly went viral, amassing more than 5 million views on Facebook and drawing congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and supporters.

Among the couple’s principal sponsors were some of the biggest names in show business, including Viva chairman Vic del Rosario Jr., Aga Muhlach, Kim Atienza, Robert Seña, Charlene Gonzalez, and Ai-Ai delas Alas, among others.

Dimples Romana served as matron of honor, while the roster of groomsmen included Alden Richards, Gerald Anderson, Pepe Herrera, and other close friends of the groom.

Bridesmaids included Cacai Bautista, Yassi Pressman, Kakki Teodoro, and several of Kim’s longtime friends.

Kim wore a stunning custom-designed gown by renowned Filipino designer Mak Tumang.

Jerald proposed to Kim at the PETA Theater Center in August 2024. The two first met in 2014 through the hit musical play “Rak of Aegis” and officially became a couple in 2019.

