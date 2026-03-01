Tamaraws stay unbeaten; Blue Eagles escape Green Spikers

Far Eastern University wasted no time asserting its dominance, dismantling Adamson University, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 1, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws leaned on a balanced attack, with four players finishing in double figures, as they improved to 4-0 in the standings.

For FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo, however, the focus remains steady, saying they’re taking it one game at a time as they emphasized on the team’s commitment to consistency despite the hot start. “‘Yung tournament talagang malayo pa pero hindi kami titigil para mas lalong maabot namin ‘yung gusto naming mangyari,” said Orcullo. The Soaring Falcons refused to fold easily in the third set.

With FEU in control at 22-15, a flurry of miscues opened the door for Adamson to storm back. Richard Besorio ignited the rally with a clutch ace, slicing the deficit to 22-20 and putting pressure on the Tamaraws.

But just as the momentum shifted, Besorio misfired on his next serve, stalling Adamson’s charge. FEU quickly regained its footing and delivered the knockout blow, winning a crucial ball-in, ball-out challenge on Ricardo Obeda’s service attempt — initially ruled in — before the review reversed the call to seal the win in one hour and 16 minutes.

Ariel Cacao steered the offense with 20 excellent sets, spreading the floor for four Tamaraws who scored in double figures.

Amet Bituin paced the attack with 13 points, hammering 10 spikes and adding three blocks, while Dryx Saavedra and Doula Ndongala added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Lirick Mendoza anchored FEU’s defense with a game-high seven blocks, accounting for nearly half of the Tamaraws’ 16 total blocks — a decisive edge as the Soaring Falcons failed to record a single block. Besorio paced the Falcons, who dropped to 1-3, with eight points, followed by Jims Ducusin with seven.

Earlier, Ateneo dodged an upset bid from De La Salle, grinding out a 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13 escape to even their slate at 2-2.

Amil Pacinio led the Blue eagles with 18 points and 13 digs, while reigning league MVP Kennedy Batas added16 points on 12 attacks, two blocks and two aces.

Jian Salarzon contributed 17 points and 21 excellent receptions, and Rodge Alejos delivered 12 points on seven blocks and five spikes, including five crucial points in the fifth set.

Rui Ventura scored 18 points for De La Salle, which absorbed its fourth straight defeat in as many outings.