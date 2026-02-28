Filipinas up against dangerous Matildas

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team hopes to sustain its SEA Games brilliance when it launches its 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign against host Australia on Sunday, March 1, at the Perth Stadium.

The Nationals are expected to ride the momentum of that historic golden victory at last December’s Southeast Asian Games in Thailand when they face the heavily-favored and more experienced Matildas at 5 p.m. (Philippine time).

In the said biennial regional meet, the Filipinas captured the country’s first-ever gold medal after a gripping final showdown against defending champions Vietnam on penalties. They also ousted Thailand in the semifinals.

“We brought the first gold medal back home and we used that as a basis of starting to prepare for how we wanted to play against the opposition in the Asian Cup,” said Torcaso in an earlier interview, adding that their SEAG matches against Thailand and Vietnam gave them a good gauge of which areas they really need to focus on improving.

Beyond the morale boost, Torcaso said the Filipinas are stepping up the intensity and adding more firepower as they brace for a tough battle against powerhouse teams like Australia, ranked No. 15 in the FIFA standings compared to the Nationals at No. 41.

“The players understand we’re obviously going to a competition that is tougher than the SEA Games,” said Torcaso.

The Filipinas are also heading into the continental tournament riding on the momentum of their dominant qualifying run in Phnom Penh where they swept all three Group G matches against Saudi Arabia, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

The match marks the two team’s first meeting since Australia’s 8-0 drubbing of the Filipinas in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the same venue in 2023.

Veteran goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel is set to anchor the Nationals alongside fellow World Cup standouts Hali Long and Sara Eggesvik. They’ll be up against a loaded Australian side bannered by stars Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler, who are both back in action after lengthy injury layoffs.

After facing the Matildas, the Filipinas take on South Korea on March 5 before closing out the group stage against Iran on March 8.