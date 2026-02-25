HeadlinesNews

New NBI chief vows to punish corruption, reward integrity

Newly appointed National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin A. Matibag on Wednesday, Feb. 25, issued a firm marching order: no agent must accept bribes or favors of any kind.

He vowed to fight corruption within the law enforcement agency, stressing that integrity will be the cornerstone of his leadership.

Matibag underscored that good work will be rewarded, while corruption will be punished severely.

In an interview on DZBB, he declared: “Ako po nagbigay ng marching order na wala pong tatanggap ng suhol at ano mang pabor na ibibigay po sa ating mga ahente.”

He also said the NBI has an existing internal affairs division that investigates wrongdoings inside the agency.

“We will strengthen the investigative capability of internal affairs,” he added.

During the interview, Matibag underscored the need for the NBI to keep up with the times.

He said he will seek the help of Congress for an additional budget to acquire modern technology equipment.

He also said the NBI will adopt the best practices from other countries. (Jeffrey Damicog)

