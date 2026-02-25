Castro labels allegations on cash-filled suitcases as recycled lies

Malacañang has strongly rejected fresh accusations linking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the alleged delivery of cash-filled suitcases, dismissing the claims as recycled falsehoods and urging authorities to take action against those spreading misinformation.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro rebuffed allegations raised by lawyer Levi Baligod and 18 former marines, who claimed that President Marcos was the alleged mastermind behind the supposed delivery of “maleta” of money to the residences of the Chief Executive and former lawmaker Zaldy Co.

“Paulit-ulit na kasinungalingan laban sa Pangulo. Lousy script. Hindi pang-award-winning. Hindi malinis, alam mo na may kasinungalingan,” Castro said during a press briefing on Wednesday, February 25.

Castro suggested that those behind the allegation may not be new players, hinting at a possible coordinated effort.

“Sino ba ang nasa likod nito, siguro dapat malaman ninyo, kung sino ba iyong may-ari ng sasakyan na siyang sumundo sa kanila matapos ang press briefing or presscon nila,” she said.

“I believe, hindi kayo magugulat, same people,” she added.

However, Castro said there was no need for Malacañang to order authorities to file cases, stressing that it is already the obligation of law enforcement agencies, such as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), to act against fake news. (Argyll Geducos)