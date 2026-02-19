Feisty Alex Eala exacts sweet revenge against Romanian foe, advances to Dubai quarters

Alex Eala is becoming a ‘rock’ star in Dubai — and perhaps anywhere.

A day after claiming the scalp of world No. 8 Italian Jasmine Paolini, fiery Eala exacted sweet revenge over Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-4, early Thursday, Feb. 19, and advanced to the quarters of the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Cheered on lustily by another Filipino crowd, the charming Eala shattered a 5-5 count with several jaw-dropping shots – none more lethal than the beautiful return shot in the 11th game that hurt Cirstea the most.

The second set was also a dogfight but Eala was hitting much stronger and wiser that elicited oohs and aahs from almost everyone in the stadium.

The win enabled Eala to avenged her three-set defeat to the world No. 32 in the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

With the victory, Eala takes on Coco Gauff, who stormed back against Elise Mertens, 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-3, in their round of 16 encounter.

This will be Eala’s second quarters appearance in a WTA 1000 event after making history in the Miami Open last year that saw her topple several high-profile players that included No. 2 Polish Iga Swiatek and then No. 5 (currently No. 17) American Madison Keys.

Eala’s victory came after Croatian Antonia Ruzic shocked world No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 5-7, 6-4, 1-0, ret.

Other winners were world No. 2 Amanda Anisimova who defeated Janice Tjen of Indonesia, 6-1, 6-3, Denmark’s Clara Tauson who defeated Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 6-2, Russian Mirra Andreeva, who bested Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, 7-5, 6-3, American Jessica Pegula, who foiled compatriot Iva Jovic, 6-4, 6-2, and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who outlasted Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.