Mother arrested after newborn found buried alive in Pangasinan cornfield

By FREDDIE G. LAZARO and LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

A 32‑year‑old woman has been arrested in Bayambang, Pangasinan after her newborn baby was found buried alive in a cornfield on Tuesday morning, February 17.

The infant was rescued but later died at Bayambang District Hospital from cardiorespiratory arrest.

Police said a local businessman discovered bloodstains in his farmland and alerted barangay officials.

A search led to a black plastic bag buried near a mango tree, where the baby was found in critical condition.

Investigators later identified the mother, a security guard from Barangay Sanlibo, as the suspect.

She was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for medical examination. Authorities said a complaint for infanticide is being prepared.

The Women and Children Protection Desk has coordinated with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office for proper case disposition.

The investigation remains ongoing.