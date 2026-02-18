Lady Altas down Pirates; Hawkins, Scottie feted

The Perpetual Lady Altas bucked a first set hiccup and then dominated LPU Lady Pirates to record their seventh win in eight games in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Setter Fianne Ariola orchestrated the assault for the Lady Altas with 19 excellent sets to feed Cyrille Almeniana and Jemalyn Menor in the huge win.

Alemeniana had a game high 20 points with 17 attacks and 3 blocks while Menor had 16 points, all in attacks including 12 receptions.

Leading the way for the Lady Pirates were Shiela Pascual and Johna Dolorito who both recorded 13 points but not enough to prevent their team from falling to a 3-5 slate.

Meanwhile, Perpetual hailed its alumni Bong Hawkins Jr. and Scottie Thompspn during the 2026 Grand Alumni Homecoming on Feb. 7.

The two PBA stars were awarded as Distinguished Alumni for being the first varsity to become a PBA player for Hawkins and the first Alta to become an NCAA and PBA Most Valuable Player.